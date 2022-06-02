Chicago is the latest U.S. city to approve the construction of a casino, a move that has stoked both excitement and controversy among residents. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of casinos.



PRO

Easier to displace minorities when there’s financial backing from city



Only way to persuade Celine Dion to visit your shitty town



Lots of felt to touch



Somewhere to go while kid at school



Gambling addiction keeps residents from moving away, shoring up local tax base



CON

Lures millions of tourists away from local folklore and craft museum



Really thought ball was going to land on red



Sitting hunched over slot machine all day losing all your money is bad for your back



Gambling still not as fun as drugs



Money you spend at casinos should really be going to DraftKings

