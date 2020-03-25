Pros And Cons Of CBD For Pets

One recent survey found that about 10% of dog and cat owners had given their pets cannabidiol, one of the active ingredients in marijuana. Advocates say giving pets CBD has benefits, while opponents warn that doing so can have unintended consequences. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of giving CBD to your pet.

PRO

Goldfish could really stand to mellow the fuck out.

One CBD treat lasts, like, 21 hours in dog years.

Could reduce dogs’ irrational anxiety around being locked in a crate all day.

Pam tried this and said it worked pretty well.

Pets are going to try it regardless, so it’s best they get it from you.

CON

Dog could become dependent on you.

Having to tell your friends.

CBD regulated almost as poorly as pet food.

What are you doing, that shit’s expensive!

No matter how much you share, they’ll never throw in for the next bag.