Cities around the country have implemented curfew laws in response to the ongoing protests over the police killing of George Floyd, with the measures receiving support and backlash. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of curfew laws.
PRO
Allows police to escalate situations without needing to be creative
Get to spend time in more parts of city while being trapped by police on street or bridge
Home in time to watch NCIS: New Orleans
7 p.m. an ungodly hour to be deeply concerned about fate of democracy and equal justice
CON
Curfews inherently give preferential treatment to morning people
Could irreparably damage the Fourth Meal industry
Makes it dangerous for people who need to get to their jobs as paid protesters
Forces protesters who don’t think systemic racism has been solved yet into a real pickle
