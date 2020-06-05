America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Pros And Cons Of Curfew Laws

Cities around the country have implemented curfew laws in response to the ongoing protests over the police killing of George Floyd, with the measures receiving support and backlash. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of curfew laws.

PRO

Allows police to escalate situations without needing to be creative

Get to spend time in more parts of city while being trapped by police on street or bridge

Home in time to watch NCIS: New Orleans

7 p.m. an ungodly hour to be deeply concerned about fate of democracy and equal justice

CON

Curfews inherently give preferential treatment to morning people

Could irreparably damage the Fourth Meal industry

Makes it dangerous for people who need to get to their jobs as paid protesters

Forces protesters who don’t think systemic racism has been solved yet into a real pickle

Here’s a list of organizations where you can donate.

