With nearly 1 million sold in 2021 and the U.S. market expected to keep growing, electric bikes have attracted their share of champions and critics. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of e-bikes.



PRO

Total pussy magnet

Reasonable compromise between fitness and sedentary death

Heavier frame will cause more damage to hit-and-run driver’s car

No need to pedal or steer or be awake

CON

Significantly hampers coal-powered bicycle industry

Stigma of e- prefix

Can be expensive once you factor in it immediately being stolen

Makes it obvious rider too much of a pussy to ride motorcycle