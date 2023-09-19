Less than half of Americans get flu shots every year, believing that they’re not necessary or can cause side effects that make them not worth it. The Onion takes a look at the pros and cons of getting a flu shot.
Advertisement
PRO
Already need to go to Walgreens for more Pringles.
Advertisement
CON
Slippery slope to regularly seeking necessary medical treatment.
Advertisement
PRO
Chance to finally feel something.
Advertisement
CON
Shots give ouchies!
Advertisement
PRO
Reduced risk of transmission makes great Christmas gift for visiting elderly parents.
Advertisement
CON
Can’t remember if thing with needles phobia or philia.
Advertisement
PRO
Get to show nurse your strong biceps.
Advertisement
CON
Hurts romantic chances with Jenny McCarthy.
Advertisement
PRO
Spares you inconvenience of having to wash hands for rest of winter.
Advertisement
CON
Feel guilty standing in way of epidemic.
Advertisement