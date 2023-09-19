Pros And Cons Of Getting A Flu Shot

Pros And Cons Of Getting A Flu Shot

Less than half of Americans get flu shots every year, believing that they’re not necessary or can cause side effects that make them not worth it. The Onion takes a look at the pros and cons of getting a flu shot.

PRO

Already need to go to Walgreens for more Pringles.

CON

Slippery slope to regularly seeking necessary medical treatment.

PRO

Chance to finally feel something.

CON

Shots give ouchies!

PRO

Reduced risk of transmission makes great Christmas gift for visiting elderly parents.

CON

Can’t remember if thing with needles phobia or philia.

PRO

Get to show nurse your strong biceps.

CON

Hurts romantic chances with Jenny McCarthy.

PRO

Spares you inconvenience of having to wash hands for rest of winter.

CON

Feel guilty standing in way of epidemic.

