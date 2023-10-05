Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Politics

Politics

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

The recent death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein following a prolonged period of evident cognitive decline has put the spotlight on other public officials who may face similar issues, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Joe Biden. The Onion examines the pros and cons of keeping senile politicians in office.

PRO

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

We gain the wisdom of those who have seen Death’s face and know his name.

CON

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Might give other old people impression they’re still useful to society.

PRO

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

They’re clueless enough to accidentally reveal what they really believe.

CON

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Prevents younger politicians from developing much-needed corruption skills.

PRO

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Normalizes having strokes at work.

CON

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Would have to learn a new name.

PRO

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Less capable of fleeing from angry mob of citizens.

CON

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Gives control to their even more evil staffers.

PRO

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Terrifying to consider a politician with their full faculties intact.

CON

Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of Keeping Senile Politicians In Office

Too on-the-nose a symbol for America’s irreversible decline.

