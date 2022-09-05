Snapchat is the latest app to roll out parental controls in response to growing concerns about the kinds of content kids and teens can access online, but critics of parental controls say they can have unintended consequences. The Onion evaluates the pros and cons of parental controls on apps.

PRO

Allows parents to feel in control for few fleeting seconds

Prepares kids for lifetime of digital surveillance

Kids less likely to encounter clips from softcore film you made in 2005

Teaches children importance of circumventing parents

Easier than being involved in your children’s lives

CON

Controls often can’t distinguish between good and bad predators

Violating their privacy online teaches children it’s okay to act like a large tech company

Only blocks laziest of pedophiles

Now addicted to two phones

May wreck your kid’s only chance at getting laid