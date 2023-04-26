America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Pros And Cons Of President Biden Running For Reelection

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Pros And Cons Of President Biden Running For Reelection

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he’ll run for reelection in 2024 despite consistently low approval ratings. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of the president running for reelection.

Watch
God Fact: Did You Know?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Sun, Sand, and Zombies — Wish You Were Here!
April 19, 2023
Men Explain How They Think An Abortion Works
Yesterday

PRO

  • Sets good example to Americans to work through their 80s
  • Staves off Harris-Newsom ticket another four years
  • Only minor edits needed on cable news graphics packages
  • Electorate already used to settling
  • We might get to see a dead body

CON

  • Could be vaporized by single second of microphone feedback
  • Will be blamed for the mistakes of his predecessor, Joe Biden
  • Negative approval ratings, lack of policy successes, and people not wanting him to run might hurt chances somehow
  • Takes opportunity away from younger lackluster candidates
  • He might win
Advertisement