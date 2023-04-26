Pros And Cons Of President Biden Running For Reelection

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he’ll run for reelection in 2024 despite consistently low approval ratings. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of the president running for reelection.



PRO

Sets good example to Americans to work through their 80s

Staves off Harris-Newsom ticket another four years

Only minor edits needed on cable news graphics packages

Electorate already used to settling

We might get to see a dead body

CON

Could be vaporized by single second of microphone feedback

Will be blamed for the mistakes of his predecessor, Joe Biden

Negative approval ratings, lack of policy successes, and people not wanting him to run might hurt chances somehow

Takes opportunity away from younger lackluster candidates

He might win