Pros And Cons Of President Biden Running For Reelection

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he’ll run for reelection in 2024 despite consistently low approval ratings. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of the president running for reelection.
PRO
- Sets good example to Americans to work through their 80s
- Staves off Harris-Newsom ticket another four years
- Only minor edits needed on cable news graphics packages
- Electorate already used to settling
- We might get to see a dead body
CON
- Could be vaporized by single second of microphone feedback
- Will be blamed for the mistakes of his predecessor, Joe Biden
- Negative approval ratings, lack of policy successes, and people not wanting him to run might hurt chances somehow
- Takes opportunity away from younger lackluster candidates
- He might win
