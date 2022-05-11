An abortion-rights protest over the weekend at Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home stoked controversy over whether it’s appropriate to protest a public official’s policies at their private residence. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of protesting at politicians’ homes.



PRO

Forces politicians to interact with public somewhere other than Twitter.

Can easily slip flyer for roofing service into mailbox.

Draws attention away from political lobbyists who live across the street.

Might be just the effort needed to convince politician to finally repaint the trim.

Helpful reminder to legislators to get rid of that “right to peaceful assembly” thing.

Advertisement

CON

Really unfair to public officials to have to see or hear people they serve.

Potentially triggering for average American to see that amount of wealth in person.

Might accidentally hear Mitch McConnell railing his wife.

Sends dangerous message that people should be held accountable for the way their decisions impact others.

If it works, might need to do it every time.