An abortion-rights protest over the weekend at Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home stoked controversy over whether it’s appropriate to protest a public official’s policies at their private residence. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of protesting at politicians’ homes.
PRO
- Forces politicians to interact with public somewhere other than Twitter.
- Can easily slip flyer for roofing service into mailbox.
- Draws attention away from political lobbyists who live across the street.
- Might be just the effort needed to convince politician to finally repaint the trim.
- Helpful reminder to legislators to get rid of that “right to peaceful assembly” thing.
CON
- Really unfair to public officials to have to see or hear people they serve.
- Potentially triggering for average American to see that amount of wealth in person.
- Might accidentally hear Mitch McConnell railing his wife.
- Sends dangerous message that people should be held accountable for the way their decisions impact others.
- If it works, might need to do it every time.