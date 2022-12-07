We may earn a commission from links on this page.

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard a case concerning a Christian website designer who wanted to deny service to LGBTQ+ customers, reigniting debate over whether private businesses should be able to refuse to offer their services on religious grounds. The Onion weighs the pros and cons of refusing service based on religious beliefs.



PRO

Easy way to get your business some free publicity.

Get to close up shop couple hours early.

America was founded on principle of religious discrimination.

Helps potential customers dodge enormous bullets.

Good excuse to use if a job seems too hard.



CON

Can unintentionally hurt others’ feelings.

Premise of ABC’s What Would You Do? social experiment show rendered obsolete.

Very few customers properly worship Nusku, Sumerian god of fire.

Probably have to go to church once or twice to get your story straight.

Still have to accept other customers.