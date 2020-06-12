The removal in recent years of several monuments depicting Confederate leaders and other controversial historical figures by both politicians and unsanctioned activists have generated debate over whether their removal is justified. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of removing historical statues.
PRO
Could improve morale for those who are against symbols of hate
Slam-dunk Pulitzer for photojournalists
Nothing like a good statue tippin’
Will ultimately lead to fewer fucking plaques to read
Eliminates proof that we haven’t solved racism
CON
Have to go and do a thing
May lead to citizens forgetting their country’s revised history
Deprives others of the fun of defacing them {PROMO JOKE}
The arts already hurting as it is
Creates impression that nation does not uphold values of the Confederacy