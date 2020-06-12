SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 23

The removal in recent years of several monuments depicting Confederate leaders and other controversial historical figures by both politicians and unsanctioned activists have generated debate over whether their removal is justified. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of removing historical statues.



Advertisement

PRO

Could improve morale for those who are against symbols of hate

Slam-dunk Pulitzer for photojournalists



Nothing like a good statue tippin’



Will ultimately lead to fewer fucking plaques to read



Eliminates proof that we haven’t solved racism



CON

Have to go and do a thing

May lead to citizens forgetting their country’s revised history



Deprives others of the fun of defacing them {PROMO JOKE}



The arts already hurting as it is



Creates impression that nation does not uphold values of the Confederacy

