Infographic

Pros And Cons Of Removing Historical Statues

The removal in recent years of several monuments depicting Confederate leaders and other controversial historical figures by both politicians and unsanctioned activists have generated debate over whether their removal is justified. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of removing historical statues.

PRO

Could improve morale for those who are against symbols of hate

Slam-dunk Pulitzer for photojournalists

Nothing like a good statue tippin’

Will ultimately lead to fewer fucking plaques to read

Eliminates proof that we haven’t solved racism

CON

Have to go and do a thing

May lead to citizens forgetting their country’s revised history

Deprives others of the fun of defacing them {PROMO JOKE}

The arts already hurting as it is

Creates impression that nation does not uphold values of the Confederacy

