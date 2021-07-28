The Department of Veterans Affairs and many medical facilities have announced they will begin requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as other states and companies debate whether to make vaccinations mandatory. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of requiring Covid vaccinations.

Advertisement

PRO

Fake vaccination cards very lucrative business opportunity

Good way to keep HR department busy for a few months

Would saves millions of innocent profits

Always fun to piss off Eric Clapton

Surely there’s at least some benefit in taking rudimentary public health measures

CON

Cruise ships more exciting when there a public health threat on board

Could cripple America’s burgeoning ventilator industry

Just came up with new argument about how this is related to Holocaust

Waste of perfectly good needles intended for intravenous opiate use

Violates deeply held American values of recklessly endangering others