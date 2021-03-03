Pros And Cons Of Sharing Vaccine Supplies And Technology

As coronavirus vaccine rollouts ramp up in countries where vaccines were developed, calls have grown for sharing supplies and technology with countries that currently lack vaccine access, but critics argue there will be complications. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of countries with vaccines sharing their stockpiles and technology with those that don’t.



PRO

Great way to get foot in the door to political interference

Could save lives of innocent people who might make our sneakers someday

Hard to tell if Caribbean Sandals employees smiling sufficiently behind masks

Vaccine distribution facilities probably easy to convert to military bases





CON

Could condition poorer countries to expect humanitarian aid in times of global disaster

Would hurt America’s reputation as feckless capitalist monster

International shipping rates expensive

What has Eritrea done for us lately?