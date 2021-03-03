Pros And Cons Of Sharing Vaccine Supplies And Technology

As coronavirus vaccine rollouts ramp up in countries where vaccines were developed, calls have grown for sharing supplies and technology with countries that currently lack vaccine access, but critics argue there will be complications. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of countries with vaccines sharing their stockpiles and technology with those that don’t.
PRO
Great way to get foot in the door to political interference
Could save lives of innocent people who might make our sneakers someday
Hard to tell if Caribbean Sandals employees smiling sufficiently behind masks
Vaccine distribution facilities probably easy to convert to military bases
CON
Could condition poorer countries to expect humanitarian aid in times of global disaster
Would hurt America’s reputation as feckless capitalist monster
International shipping rates expensive
What has Eritrea done for us lately?