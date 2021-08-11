True-crime stories have become increasingly popular in television shows, podcasts, and other media, but critics say that their entertainment value has negative consequences on the subjects of stories and listeners. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of making true-crime stories entertainment.



PRO

Fact you’re listening confirms you haven’t yet been murdered.

Victims actually dead unlike in scripted shows where you’re never really sure.

Provides steady work for Connie Britton.

Great way to learn the details of what exactly happened to your cousin.

Opportunity to learn from other criminals’ mistakes.

CON