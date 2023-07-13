Opinion is divided over whether to admit Ukraine to the intergovernmental military alliance NATO, with U.S. president Joe Biden leading those opposing Ukraine’s admission, to the reported frustration of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of Ukraine joining NATO.
Watch
World Fact: Did You Know?
Share
PRO
- Economic boost from $15 admission fee
- Sends clear message that world won’t tolerate Russian expansion beyond most of Asia and Europe
- Raytheon has no objections
- Albania is already a member, so how is that fair?
- Can stop pretending like we’re not currently at war with Russia.
CON
- Just bought T-shirt with current 31 members listed
- Constant “will they, won’t they” tension adds much-needed spice to international diplomacy
- Paperwork
- Would be defending a fake country that’s essentially just south Russia
- NATO group chat already too large and unwieldy as it is
Advertisement