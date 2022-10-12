Baltimore prosecutors have dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the subject of the podcast Serial who was imprisoned for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, after advanced DNA test results supported his innocence. What do you think?
“See, prison can rehabilitate people.”
Sandra Patterson, Viticulturist
“So our ghoulish voyeurism paid off.”
Roderick Joyce, Staffing Coordinator
“Now he can put the whole ordeal behind him and get back to being a regular high school kid.”
Arturo Yates, Bank Vault Clerk