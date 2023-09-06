Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

Opinion

Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

After several members of the far-right, neofascist militant group were convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Onion asked Proud Boys what they thought about the harsh sentences for the Capitol riots, and this is what they said.

Aaron Bateman

Aaron Bateman

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Those insurrectionists sicken me and don’t represent my values or the values of dozens of members like me who only joined the Proud Boys because we hate women.”

Shaun Perkins

Shaun Perkins

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Yet if a group of Black men attacked the Capitol, you know they’d get off with a slap on the wrist.”

Greg Joyner

Greg Joyner

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“The prison I’m going to is still segregated, so it’s basically heaven.”

Enrique Tarrio

Enrique Tarrio

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“I hope the state knows that for every Proud Boy they send to prison, three more idiots will spring up in his place.”

Dan Grieves

Dan Grieves

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“This is basically just a state-sponsored study abroad program for me to immerse myself in white suprematist gang culture.”

Nicholas Morgan

Nicholas Morgan

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Unsettling to see the United States judicial system dole out such fair and justifiable sentences.”

Christopher Dobler

Christopher Dobler

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“The Capitol insurrection was a false flag operation. Pop off those so-called Proud Boys’ heads and you’ll see they’re Pelosi-constructed DNC androids.”

Corey Prichard

Corey Prichard

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“This really puts a damper on my plan to storm the Japanese Capitol building on vacation.”

Garrett Tuck

Garrett Tuck

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“I don’t feel anything because I am a man.”

Vito Morelli

Vito Morelli

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“My favorite hobbies are loitering and assault, so I think I’m gonna dig the vibe.”

Dominic Pezzola

Dominic Pezzola

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Kind of offended they only gave me 10 years for all the work I did.”

Josiah Powell

Josiah Powell

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“It’s sick that our government is going after these guys when millions of women still freely walk the streets.”

Tyler Sprouse

Tyler Sprouse

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Going to prison for nearly two decades was the plan all along, don’t you see?”

Walter Milberger

Walter Milberger

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“I’m so upset. Right now I need to just storm the Capitol and clear my head.”

Daniel Bower

Daniel Bower

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“All I can say is that the first election after we get out will be anarchy.”

Louis Meade

Louis Meade

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Yeah, going to prison sucks. I’d rather go to Disneyland and see Cogsworth. I know he’s not as popular as someone like Mickey Mouse or Buzz Lightyear, but I personally just relate to Cogsworth more. Yep, I’m a Cogsworth man, through and through.”

Greg Radnor

Greg Radnor

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“At least I’ll still be able to occasionally riot and destroy federal property in prison.”

Emmitt Hardy

Emmitt Hardy

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“It’ll be hard maintaining my relationship with Nancy Pelosi, but I’m sure we can make it work.”

Joseph Biggs

Joseph Biggs

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“Oh, Trump is gonna pardon us any minute now.”

Cory Winch

Cory Winch

Image for article titled Proud Boys React To Harsh Sentences For Capitol Riots

“I mean, better to be sentenced for this than for all the sexual assaults I’ve committed.”

