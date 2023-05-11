Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Breaking News

Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Over the past year, events ranging from widespread social media bans to criminal convictions for seditious conspiracy have left far-right militant group the Proud Boys depleted and demoralized. For readers with acquaintances within the organization’s ranks, here are things to never say to a Proud Boy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I know a gal who would make a great member. She’s virulently racist, hates immigrants, and excels at beating people over the head with clubs.”

“I know a gal who would make a great member. She’s virulently racist, hates immigrants, and excels at beating people over the head with clubs.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Sorry, only men can join the Proud Boys.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I’m more of an Oath Keepers fan myself.”

“I’m more of an Oath Keepers fan myself.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Hey now, there’s no point in comparing favorite white nationalist militias.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Don’t you find it weird that the founder of the Proud Boys was also the founder of Vice?”

“Don’t you find it weird that the founder of the Proud Boys was also the founder of Vice?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

It’s not that strange once you realize Patriot Front was founded by the editor of The Awl and Patriot Prayer was founded by the editor of xoJane.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“That’s cool. I was in a frat in college too.”

“That’s cool. I was in a frat in college too.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Hating women passively is not the same as actually showing up to Planned Parenthood with a baseball bat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Hurry, quick, there’s a Drag Queen Story Hour happening at the bottom of that well!”

“Hurry, quick, there’s a Drag Queen Story Hour happening at the bottom of that well!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Proud Boys may not be bright, but it is unkind to take advantage of them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Groomer!”

“Groomer!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Don’t say this unless you’re ready to endure an hours-long shouting match of screaming the word back and forth at each other.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I’m in a cult too, but women are allowed and I have sex with them.”

“I’m in a cult too, but women are allowed and I have sex with them.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Don’t make them needlessly jealous.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Do you ever feel weird that the head of your organization was a minority?”

“Do you ever feel weird that the head of your organization was a minority?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Weird. They always thought the name “Enrique Tarrio” sounded white.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Have you even tried watching Drag Race? Season one is pretty weak, but I guarantee you’ll love season five. Alaska’s a star!”

“Have you even tried watching Drag Race? Season one is pretty weak, but I guarantee you’ll love season five. Alaska’s a star!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

No one wants to download Paramount+.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Are you ready to rock and roll?”

“Are you ready to rock and roll?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

What a stupid question. Proud Boys are always ready to rock and roll!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Have you ever thought about focusing some of this seething hatred toward institutions into banding together with marginalized groups and effecting change?”

“Have you ever thought about focusing some of this seething hatred toward institutions into banding together with marginalized groups and effecting change?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

They don’t want change. They want to keep women out of Star Wars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“All of this insurrection stuff seems to just be covering up for some childhood trauma, right?”

“All of this insurrection stuff seems to just be covering up for some childhood trauma, right?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Yes, when they were young they were forced to see a Black person.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“And do you have any knowledge or documents at all with regards to the items in Schedule B in your capacity as someone who held office or was a chairman or a spokesman, or however you want to call it, with the Proud Boys?”

“And do you have any knowledge or documents at all with regards to the items in Schedule B in your capacity as someone who held office or was a chairman or a spokesman, or however you want to call it, with the Proud Boys?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

You’re just going to annoy a Proud Boy by legally deposing them and making them answer pesky questions like this!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“So…are you all informants?”

“So…are you all informants?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Though none will admit it to your face, the answer is yes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“What do you think of this AI portrait of Donald Trump in jail?”

“What do you think of this AI portrait of Donald Trump in jail?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

They won’t like it. Try showing them your AI portrait of Donald Trump having sex with the White House.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I also love getting punched in the face by liberals and crying!”

“I also love getting punched in the face by liberals and crying!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Just because this happens in viral videos doesn’t mean they like it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Saying this in a September 2020 debate is just going to cause more legal headaches than it’s worth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Hey, I know these have been a tough few months, but if it’s any consolation, I love being in jail with you.”

“Hey, I know these have been a tough few months, but if it’s any consolation, I love being in jail with you.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Proud Boy

Don’t remind them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

Quiz: Could You Pass A History Class In Ron DeSantis’s Florida?

Back To Homepage

Advertisement