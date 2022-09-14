CEDAR RAPIDS, IA—Noting that she exhibited no other signs of illness that would indicate a psychotic break, mental health experts told reporters Wednesday they were baffled by local Iowa woman Terri Francis, who last week posted a thank-you message to Queen Elizabeth II on social media. “After studying Terri’s brain chemistry and her family’s medical history, we are no closer to understanding why she, an 56-year-old American woman, posted a heartfelt, emotional tribute to a recently deceased British monarch,” said psychologist Nancy Yates, who, in collaboration with dozens of top behavioral health experts across the country, proposed that perhaps early-onset dementia, schizophrenia, or a large brain tumor could be to blame for the mother of three posting a 600-word Facebook tribute that espoused her love for a 96-year-old queen with whom she had absolutely zero connections. “In the aforementioned post, she called the late queen a ‘hero,’ said she’d prayed for England and the entire royal family, and repeatedly stated that she had spent the entire night crying. Given that she’s lived in Iowa her entire life, has never left the United States, and has no British heritage whatsoever, we believe Terri may be experiencing a full-on break from reality and urge her to seek help immediately.” At press time, Yates and her colleagues unilaterally recommended the Iowa woman be involuntarily committed after finding evidence that she had been collecting plates adorned with Queen Elizabeth’s face for decades.