News in Brief

Public Pressure Mounts For U.S. Government To Stop Designating KKK As 501(c)(3) Nonprofit

WASHINGTON—Declaring that enough was enough and that the nation’s officials needed to stand up to the organization, public pressure was reportedly mounting on Monday for the U.S. government to stop designating the Ku Klux Klan a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. “Look, there was a time when it made sense to exempt the KKK from federal income taxes on the basis of the services they provide, but it’s far past time for us to acknowledge that they are clearly a for-profit hate group,” said South Carolina resident Pete Hutchings, echoing the demands of Americans across the country, adding that permitting the KKK to exist as a 501(c) nonprofit organization was a moral stain on the United States tax code. “There comes a time when you have to look at an organization like the KKK and acknowledge that even if they do some good for their communities, they are simply not structured as a charitable organization, and they ought to be paying taxes like the rest of us. And look, times change, and there’s no shame in being profitable—we just want them to pay their fair share.” At press time, hundreds of thousands of Americans had signed a petition demanding that the U.S. government hold the KKK accountable for back taxes if they fail to pay their corporate income taxes once their nonprofit status is revoked.

