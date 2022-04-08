WASHINGTON—Calling a catastrophic midterm outcome “all but certain” for Democrats, political pundits were sounding the alarm Friday after Beto O’Rourke announced his candidacy in every race in the country. “Beto is a very vulnerable candidate, and if he can’t pull these elections off, everything from the U.S. Senate to the county auditors in Iowa to the school boards in Oregon will fall into Republican hands,” said podcast host Ezra Klein of The New York Times, whose dire warning was echoed by analysts across numerous news outlets who expressed concern that Democrats would lose power if the former Texas congressman’s thousands of campaigns were to fail. “Voters across the country are already feeling very disillusioned by Beto. If he does lose all of the midterms, it could be decades before we finally see him elected to every office in the nation.” At press time, pundits were reportedly shocked after polls found O’Rourke leading in every race.

