As part of the beloved yearly tradition celebrated since 1887, residents of Punxsutawney, PA gathered on Groundhog’s Day to discover Phil had not seen his own shadow after leaving his hole, predicting an early spring. What do you think?

“We are truly nothing but the playthings of this capricious god.” Keith Adkins • Pipe Fitter

“Can’t argue with science.” Willie Ahmed • Bailiff Scheduler

