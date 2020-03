Russian lawmakers have introduced a proposal that would reset Vladimir Putin’s current term limit back to zero, allowing him to serve as president for two more six-year terms. What do you think?

“Yeah, but who knows if he’d even want to run again.” Bryan Nguyen • FEMA Arbiter

“It’s time for Putin to step aside and let someone else have a go with maintaining absolute power.” Olive Newman • Junk Mail Deliverywoman

