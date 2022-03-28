Russian president Vladimir Putin delivered a TV address in which he claimed the west is “trying to cancel” his country, comparing the cultural boycott against Russia to J.K. Rowling being “canceled” for her opinions on transgender people. What do you think?

“I fear that if we alienate P utin by canceling him, he may turn to extremism.” Analisa Posadas, Fragrance Designer

Advertisement

“Honestly, I think in spite of everything that’s been said and done, Putin will still have a career in young adult fiction after this.” Iggy Kaehne, Systems Analyst