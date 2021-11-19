The U..S Capitol rioter nicknamed the “QAnon shaman” for his horned headdress has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack by former President Donald Trump’s followers. What do you think?
“It seems wrong to imprison a holy figure.”
Rory Herndon • Systems Analyst
“I worry this might give Trump supporters a persecution complex.”
Demetreus Taravella • Model Train Engineer
“It’s a good reminder that sometimes it’s better just to blend in.”
Leanne Fabri • Cracker Seasoner