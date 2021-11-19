The U..S Capitol rioter nicknamed the “QAnon shaman” for his horned headdress has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack by former President Donald Trump’s followers. What do you think?

“It see ms wrong to imprison a holy figure.” Rory Herndon • Systems Analyst

“I worry this might give Trump supporters a persecution complex.” Demetreus Taravella • Model Train Engineer