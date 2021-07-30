Fear of contracting coronavirus has prompted many restaurants to replace their paper menus with QR codes, a type of digital barcode technology, though it remains to be seen whether the trend will continue as the country recovers from the pandemic. What do you think?

“Fine, but you explain it to my dad.” Abdul Khan, Scissor Sharpener

“What do I throw at the waiter then, my phone?!” Eva Rossetti, Compost Hauler