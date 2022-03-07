SALT LAKE CITY—In an effort to keep the infidelity a secret, local man Darren Quimby mostly used the quality time he spent with his son Tyler this week to convince him not to tell mom about his affair. “Before we check out the next mini golf hole, I just wanted to make sure you’re not going to let mom know what you saw the other day,” said Quimby, promising the young boy that they could get ice cream if he kept the fact that he witnessed his father kissing his assistant in the parking lot to himself. “Of course, you and I know that me and that lady are just friends, but you also know how your mom can get. She just wouldn’t understand. So I think it’s better if we just don’t say anything, don’t you agree? This is just between you and me, little buddy. You know that we wouldn’t get to spend all this fun time together like we are now if you told mommy, right?” At press time, a family court judge ruled that, moving forward, Quimby would only be able to spend quality time with his son every other weekend.