The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is releasing roughly 50 million pounds from its strategic maple syrup reserves, almost half of the stockpile, following a hot and short spring that led to a lower yield. What do you think?



“We must tackl e climate change now or risk living in a world with dry waffles forever.” Cara Schoss • General Expert

“Shortages wouldn’t be a problem if Canada switched to wind- and solar-powered syrups.” Eric Choo • Boudoir Photographer