The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is releasing roughly 50 million pounds from its strategic maple syrup reserves, almost half of the stockpile, following a hot and short spring that led to a lower yield. What do you think?
“We must tackle climate change now or risk living in a world with dry waffles forever.”
Cara Schoss • General Expert
“Shortages wouldn’t be a problem if Canada switched to wind- and solar-powered syrups.”
Eric Choo • Boudoir Photographer
“Better to do that than to let a foreign adversary like Vermont control your economy.”
Dennis Oldfield • Unemployed