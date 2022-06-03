French President Emmanuel Macron gave Queen Elizabeth a horse belonging to the French Republican Guard to mark her jubilee, describing the monarch as the “golden thread” that bound France and Britain during her 70-year reign. What do you think?
“France should be careful before strengthening the English calvary stock.”
Hugo Riecke, Baseball Stitcher
“That should be enough food to last the Queen a month.”
Keith Masket, Unemployed
“Every 96-year-old girl’s dream.”
Gabby Elison, Entry-Level Doctor
