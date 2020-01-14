America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Queen Elizabeth II Allows Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Split Time Between U.K., Canada

SEE MORE: Opinion

Saying she respects the couple’s hopes to “live a more independent life as a family,” Queen Elizabeth II announced she will allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to transition to end their reliance on public funds and split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada. What do you think?

“Just wait till the Ottawa tabloids sink their teeth into them.”

Jasmin Fuentes • Systems Analyst

“In the end, it’s probably best to spread the royal family around to avoid more inbreeding.”

Brett Brooks • Statuette Engraver

Advertisement

“Okay, but once they see the Thunder Bay Historical Museum, she’s never getting them back.”

Dmitri Reyes • Cattle Wrangler

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Race

American Cancer Society Reports Largest-Ever Drop In Cancer Rates

Report: Under One-Third Of Iowa, New Hampshire Voters Settled On Candidate