Queen Elizabeth II Allows Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Split Time Between U.K., Canada

Saying she respects the couple’s hopes to “live a more independent life as a family,” Queen Elizabeth II announced she will allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to transition to end their reliance on public funds and split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada. What do you think?

“Just wait till the Ottawa tabloids sink their teeth into them.” Jasmin Fuentes • Systems Analyst

“In the end, it’s probably best to spread the royal family around to avoid more inbreeding.” Brett Brooks • Statuette Engraver

