Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, capping off an almost 70-year reign, the longest of any British monarch, which oversaw the dissolution of much of the British Empire. What do you think?

“It’s always sad when a monarch lives to be that old.” Henry Dimas, Trail Guide

“I swear Gen Z is just making up celebrities.” Jennifer Circucci, Stapler Refiller