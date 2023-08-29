Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ Cut From ‘Greatest Hits’ Album For Younger Audiences

Queen’s 1978 hit “Fat Bottomed Girls” has been removed from the band’s Greatest Hits album on Yoto, an audio platform for children, after the company decided it was not appropriate for its audience. What do you think?

“You can’t protect kids from fat-bottomed girls forever.” Rob Barnes, Freelance Maestro

“I don’t want my child to be ashamed that they have no ass.” Meg Hensley, Weed Sprayer

