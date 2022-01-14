Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and charities, a day after a judge ruled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit against the Queen’s son could proceed. What do you think?

“I always knew I wa s in trouble anytime my mother stripped me of military titles.” Derek Gawel, Favor Collector

“Yeah, she doesn’t like it when you get caught.” Sherrilyn Ulmer, Cardiganologist