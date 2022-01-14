Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and charities, a day after a judge ruled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit against the Queen’s son could proceed. What do you think?
“I always knew I was in trouble anytime my mother stripped me of military titles.”
Derek Gawel, Favor Collector
Advertisement
“Yeah, she doesn’t like it when you get caught.”
Sherrilyn Ulmer, Cardiganologist
“He could be in real trouble if he loses his wealth, race, and gender next.”
Cory Carmona, Unemployed