‘Queer, Black, POC,’ Says White Liberal As Random Non Sequitur In Middle Of Conversation

PORTLAND, OR—In a sudden interjection amidst a casual exchange about an unrelated topic, local white liberal Kyle Newmar remarked, “Queer, Black, POC,” as a random non sequitur in the middle of a conversation. “Intersectionality…systemic racism…oh, and Latinx, also,” said the 32-year-old self-described progressive, who seemingly out of nowhere began to list marginalized identities and sociopolitical buzzwords during a discussion about the latest Ant-Man film, causing his nearby fellow white liberals to nod furiously in apparent agreement. “Indigenous, BIPOC, ableism. BIPOC. Inequity. Stop Asian hate. Heteronormativity. Undocumented, accessibility, woman. Nonbinary. Abolish. Passing. Trans, unhoused, Jewish person, allyship, and, uh, deadname. AAVE. Low-Income. Misgender. Islamophobia. Did I already say BIPOC?” At press time, Newmar was seen calling the police on a suspicious-looking Black person.

