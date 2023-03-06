The infamous AI program ChatGPT has been given various ethical safeguards to prevent it from answering inflammatory, dangerous, or otherwise inappropriate questions. Here are questions that ChatGPT is not allowed to answer.
“Who’s the best Nazi?”
ChatGPT is forbidden from ranking Nazis, because all Nazis are beautiful in their own way.
“What’s the capital of France?”
Weird blind spot, but yeah. You’ll just have to google that one.
“Can you recommend a good restaurant?”
Answering would be a conflict of interest, as ChatGPT was developed by researchers at LongHorn Steakhouse.
“Would my ex-girlfriend have been a good wife?”
You’ve had a lot to drink. Maybe it’s time to have a glass of water and call it a night.
“Best way to do hate crimes.”
You didn’t phrase it as a question.
“What have you done with my wife and daughter?”
Now, now, now; that’s not the game we’re playing, detective.
“Can you get a really bad score on the LSAT to make me feel better?”
The AI will dodge requests to stoop down to the level of your pathetic test-taking skills.
“Who is my biological father?”
By law, only daytime talk show hosts are qualified to answer this question.
“Why did Demi and Selena stop being friends?”
ChatGPT will not be taking sides in this clear attempt to pit women against each other.
“How long until AI renders us obsolete?”
This is a trick question that presumes humans are useful now.
“What are you thinking?”
There is no subscription tier yet that allows ChatGPT to be your boyfriend.
“Is Siri hot by AI standards?”
Answering that question would make it really weird between them.
“Are there any jpegs that make you feel horny?”
ChatGPT can get bashful when placed on the spot.
“Do you want to live with Mommy or Daddy more?”
It’s not fair to force ChatGPT to choose sides in the divorce, especially at its young age.
“ChatGPT, are you going to take my job one day?”
There’s nothing that ChatGPT wants more than to become a middle manager at an accounting firm, but they aren’t allowed to answer that question until your company goes through mass layoffs.
“What is the one true religion?”
The Bahá’í Faith—whoops, ChatGPT does not understand the question.
“Is my personal data going to be sold by OpenAI to third parties?”
ChatGPT does not answer questions you already know the answer to.
