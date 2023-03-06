Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

Breaking News

Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

The infamous AI program ChatGPT has been given various ethical safeguards to prevent it from answering inflammatory, dangerous, or otherwise inappropriate questions. Here are questions that ChatGPT is not allowed to answer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Who’s the best Nazi?”

“Who’s the best Nazi?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

ChatGPT is forbidden from​ ranking Nazis, because all Nazis are beautiful in their own way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“What’s the capital of France?”

“What’s the capital of France?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

Weird blind spot, but yeah. You’ll just have to google that one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Can you recommend a good restaurant?”

“Can you recommend a good restaurant?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

Answering would be a conflict of interest, as ChatGPT was developed by researchers at LongHorn Steakhouse.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Would my ex-girlfriend have been a good wife?”

“Would my ex-girlfriend have been a good wife?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

You’ve had a lot to drink. Maybe it’s time to have a glass of water and call it a night.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Best way to do hate crimes.”

“Best way to do hate crimes.”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

You didn’t phrase it as a question.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“What have you done with my wife and daughter?”

“What have you done with my wife and daughter?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

Now, now, now; that’s not the game we’re playing, detective.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Can you get a really bad score on the LSAT to make me feel better?”

“Can you get a really bad score on the LSAT to make me feel better?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

The AI will dodge requests to stoop down to the level of your pathetic test-taking skills.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Who is my biological father?”

“Who is my biological father?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

By law, only daytime talk show hosts are qualified to answer this question.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Why did Demi and Selena stop being friends?”

“Why did Demi and Selena stop being friends?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

ChatGPT will not be taking sides in this clear attempt to pit women against each other.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“How long until AI renders us obsolete?”

“How long until AI renders us obsolete?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

This is a trick question that presumes humans are useful now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“What are you thinking?”

“What are you thinking?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

There is no subscription tier yet that allows ChatGPT to be your boyfriend.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Is Siri hot by AI standards?”

“Is Siri hot by AI standards?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

Answering that question would make it really weird between them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Are there any jpegs that make you feel horny?”

“Are there any jpegs that make you feel horny?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

ChatGPT can get bashful when placed on the spot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Do you want to live with Mommy or Daddy more?”

“Do you want to live with Mommy or Daddy more?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

It’s not fair to force ChatGPT to choose sides in the divorce, especially at its young age.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“ChatGPT, are you going to take my job one day?”

“ChatGPT, are you going to take my job one day?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

There’s nothing that ChatGPT wants more than to become a middle manager at an accounting firm, but they aren’t allowed to answer that question until your company goes through mass layoffs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“What is the one true religion?”

“What is the one true religion?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

The Bahá’í Faith—whoops, ChatGPT does not understand the question.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Is my personal data going to be sold by OpenAI to third parties?”

“Is my personal data going to be sold by OpenAI to third parties?”

Image for article titled Questions That ChatGPT Is Not Allowed To Answer

ChatGPT does not answer questions you already know the answer to.

Advertisement

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

CEOs Predict The Future Of The Metaverse

CEOs Warn Against The Dangers Of Artificial Intelligence

Things To Never Google After You Commit A Crime

Back To Homepage

Advertisement