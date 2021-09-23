Don’t just storm out of the office, spewing profanities at your boss. Always ask yourself the following questions before quitting your job. Advertisement

Is there anything else I need to steal? List slides Is there anything else I need to steal? Whether it’s a hoard of office supplies or straight-up embezzlement, ask yourself if there’s anything else you need to swipe from your company before you turn in that keycard.

Do I have enough saved to cover 9 to 12 years of expenses? List slides Do I have enough saved to cover 9 to 12 years of expenses? It can take a long time to find a job, so be prepared to have a decade’s worth of money saved up before quitting.

Am I really going through with this? List slides Am I really going through with this? No. You’re too comfortable, and you know it. Back to work.

Do I plan on getting cancer? List slides Do I plan on getting cancer? Since you’ll be losing your health insurance benefits, you might want to work out the timing with your prostate before making such an important decision.

Who could I marry for health insurance? List slides Who could I marry for health insurance? Before quitting, make sure you’ve got at least one or two potential saps lined up.

Am I getting enough water? List slides Am I getting enough water? Your need to properly hydrate doesn’t change just becau se you’re quitting.

Who will fly the plane? List slides Who will fly the plane? You might want to sleep on this decision if you don’t trust your co-pilot to take over half way through this flight

Have I fucked everyone in the office I had a shot with? List slides Have I fucked everyone in the office I had a shot with? If not, try to give a generous notice, so you can spend a few weeks sealing the deal.

What would today’s world look like if the British had won the Revolutionary War? List slides What would today’s world look like if the British had won the Revolutionary War? This is just an interesting thing to ponder in general.

If you want to be in the communion wafer industry, is there really a better place to work than The Cavanagh Company? List slides If you want to be in the communion wafer industry, is there really a better place to work than The Cavanagh Company? They’re the best in the biz, and you know it.

Have you had enough of this shit? List slides Have you had enough of this shit? If you can put up with more of this bullshit, the time is not right.

How long can I keep this from my wife? List slides How long can I keep this from my wife? Sure, you can keep wearing a suit and head out the door every morning, but at some point, your wife will find out that you’ve been hiding out at a Starbucks to keep this secret from her.

Do I really deserve respect? List slides Do I really deserve respect? If you’re thinking of leaving your job because your superiors treat you poorly, stop and consider whether you even deserve better.

Don’t you think your fans will miss you, Mr. Day-Lewis? List slides Don’t you think your fans will miss you, Mr. Day-Lewis? You can’t just give us Phantom Thread and then step into the shadows forever!

What of Milord’s fields? List slides What of Milord’s fields? Goodman Bennet’s sons will till them, tarry not.

When did this temporary job turn into a career? List slides When did this temporary job turn into a career? Eight years ago, you walked in here as an unweathered post-grad, accepted an offer for a temporary administrative position, and then, in the blink of an eye, “in the meantime” turned into forever. What happened to your dreams? When did you give up?

Will another year on the job lead to a constitutional crisis? List slides Will another year on the job lead to a constitutional crisis? Yes. Retire now.

