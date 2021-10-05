Most people are lucky if they can just lose their virginity before the day they die. But if you’re about to enter a relationship where you can have sex with multiple people, you may want to consider the following questions.

2 / 20 How did I pull this off? List slides How did I pull this off? Holy shit, how did you convince them to even consider having an open relationship? Tell us everything.

3 / 20 What if my partner agrees? List slides What if my partner agrees? Before proposing an open relationship, think carefully about how you’ll respond if your partner actually goes for it.

4 / 20 Do hats look good on me? List slides Do hats look good on me? If you are in an open relationship, you’re a hat person now. Sorry.

5 / 20 What kind of open relationship do I want? List slides What kind of open relationship do I want? The rules of your arrangement need to be clear from the beginning so that you can throw them in your partner’s face when they’re inevitably broken.

6 / 20 Will Henry Cavill be into me? List slides Will Henry Cavill be into me? Sure, you freed things up on your end, but that doesn’t mean Superman himself isn’t in a monogamous relationship or would be attracted to you even if he wasn’t.

7 / 20 Do I only want this because my partner won’t go to a concert with me and I have an extra ticket? List slides Do I only want this because my partner won’t go to a concert with me and I have an extra ticket? If the answer is yes, consider developing better taste in music that other people would also enjoy.

8 / 20 When did I last have a meal? List slides When did I last have a meal? Many people who seem to yearn for an intimate physical connection with a wide array of partners actually just skipped lunch.

9 / 20 Wouldn’t it be easier to just cheat? List slides Wouldn’t it be easier to just cheat? You can only control your own actions after all.

10 / 20 Am I hot enough to get even half as much sex on the side as my incredibly attractive partner will be getting? List slides Am I hot enough to get even half as much sex on the side as my incredibly attractive partner will be getting? Almost certainly not, but it’s good to confirm.

11 / 20 Will this interfere with the governorship? List slides Will this interfere with the governorship? Doubt it.

12 / 20 Will this in any way affect Crab Fest? List slides Will this in any way affect Crab Fest? The three words you should never negotiate in a relationship: unlimited crab bake.

13 / 20 Am I completely sure that I will be able to find more sexual partners than my current partner? List slides Am I completely sure that I will be able to find more sexual partners than my current partner? There’s no point in starting an open relationship if you might not win it.

14 / 20 Are you both better off resenting each other? List slides Are you both better off resenting each other? It’s important to ask if it’d be better to just grow cold and frustrated than taking such a drastic step.

15 / 20 How do I slay the minotaur? List slides How do I slay the minotaur? We’re not psychologists, but driving a sword through the chest of a 10-foot bull-headed man is basically open relationship 101.

16 / 20 What does the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo say? List slides What does the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo say? Consulting this document from 1848 is crucial to understanding both the end of the Mexican–American War and the implications it has on present-day ethical non-monogamy.

17 / 20 Would it be easier if I just rode this one out like my parents? List slides Would it be easier if I just rode this one out like my parents? Seeing your parents, who have been married for 50 years, sit in silence at the dinner table and stare blankly at each other doesn’t seem so bad now that you think about it.

18 / 20 Is this just one last desperate attempt to revive something that died between us years ago? List slides Is this just one last desperate attempt to revive something that died between us years ago? Knowing whether or not you killed your current relationship makes it easier to do the same in the future.

