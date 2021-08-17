Marriage isn’t just a way for a father to get a fair price for his daughter with the help of a dowry, it’s also a bond of everlasting love. Here are several questions every couple should ask each other before saying “I do.” Advertisement

2 / 23 “Will you marry me?” List slides “Will you marry me?” Good idea to run the question by them to see if they’re even interested in spending the rest of their life with you. Advertisement

3 / 23 “Where were you on 9/11?” List slides “Where were you on 9/11?” By verifying that your future spouse was not one of the infamous hijackers, you can take comfort in the fact that, whatever else they may be, they’re not among history’s monsters. Advertisement

4 / 23 “Will your royal father, the Archduke of Austria, relinquish his claims to the Rhine upon commencement of our Holy vows?” List slides “Will your royal father, the Archduke of Austria, relinquish his claims to the Rhine upon commencement of our Holy vows?” Vital to determining where to deploy the 15th brigade, but be prepared to spend more than a few nights sleeping in the guest parlor. Advertisement

5 / 23 “How much gambling debt are you okay with assuming at the very moment you say ‘I do?’” List slides “How much gambling debt are you okay with assuming at the very moment you say ‘I do?’” The answer should be somewhere in the $10,000-$40,000 range. Advertisement

6 / 23 “Are we currently married?” List slides “Are we currently married?” Spare yourself the cost of a second ceremony by double-checking that you didn’t already have the first. Advertisement

7 / 23 “Have you seen Broadcast News?” List slides “Have you seen Broadcast News?” While there’s no right or wrong answer here, if they’ve already seen the 1987 romantic comedy, you may have to figure out what to do with an 133 extra minutes of your life together. Advertisement

8 / 23 “​What are your thoughts on being lied to unrelentingly?” List slides “​What are your thoughts on being lied to unrelentingly?” It’s good to know in advance if the person you’re planning to spend your life with has any qualms about the unending deceit they’ll be subjected to and what lies you can tell them now that might ease their fears. Advertisement

9 / 23 “Can you list three references from previous successful marriages?” List slides “Can you list three references from previous successful marriages?” Nobody wants to train a new spouse on the job. Advertisement

10 / 23 “In the event of an emergency water landing, are you physically capable and willing to perform emergency actions?” List slides “In the event of an emergency water landing, are you physically capable and willing to perform emergency actions?” While this will only ever really come up on flights, it can be a decent gauge of your partner’s physical and mental prowess. Advertisement

11 / 23 “What were the principal causes of the Russian Revolution?” List slides “What were the principal causes of the Russian Revolution?” If they fail to mention how the Ottoman Empire’s 1914 decision to side with the Central Powers in World War I stripped Russia of a major trade route to the Mediterranean Sea and exacerbated the country’s economic problems, you know you’ve got yourself a dud. Advertisement

12 / 23 “When should we get divorced?” List slides “When should we get divorced?” Knowing how long you’ll be in this marriage from the start will make every aspect of it so much easier. Advertisement

13 / 23 “Can you enter the CAPTCHA below?” List slides “Can you enter the CAPTCHA below?” This may be the only way to know for sure whether the love of your life is really a robot. Advertisement

14 / 23 “Do you like my genitals?” List slides “Do you like my genitals?” It never hurts to check. Advertisement

15 / 23 “Do you hate my genitals?” List slides “Do you hate my genitals?” See: previous question. Advertisement

16 / 23 “Do you prefer separate beds or one big crib?” List slides “Do you prefer separate beds or one big crib?” Though it may be old fashioned, some people prefer separate beds rather than dressing up like adult babies and sharing an enormous bassinet. Advertisement

17 / 23 “Are you in love with my sister?” List slides “Are you in love with my sister?” Better to get it out of the way now instead of spending your whole life wondering why you keep smelling your sister’s perfume on your pillows. Advertisement

18 / 23 “Are you going to finish that?” List slides “Are you going to finish that?” Never let a good hot Italian beef go to waste. Advertisement

19 / 23 “How attached are you to that collection of very fragile glass bells in the attic?” List slides “How attached are you to that collection of very fragile glass bells in the attic?” Remind your partner that this question is just to get to know them and that there’s no need to check on the bells. Advertisement

20 / 23 “Are you a goat?” List slides “Are you a goat?” Fool you once, shame on them. Fool you twice, shame on you. Advertisement

21 / 23 “What’s your name?” List slides “What’s your name?” Be sure to write it down somewhere before you embarrass yourself at the altar. Advertisement