Quiz: Are You Ready For College?

Onion University

Quiz: Are You Ready For College?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?

The transition to college life can be tough on even the most prepared among us. Here’s a quiz to test whether you’re ready to head off to higher ed!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 35

Q: Are you absolutely, completely financially fucked?

Q: Are you absolutely, completely financially fucked?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 35

A: Great! Go on in.

A: Great! Go on in.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 35

Q: What are the five most important things you need to bring to college?

Q: What are the five most important things you need to bring to college?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 35

A: An electric kettle, a second electric kettle, a third electric kettle, a fourth electric kettle, and a towel.

A: An electric kettle, a second electric kettle, a third electric kettle, a fourth electric kettle, and a towel.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 35

Q: What is the best martial art to learn to kill your awful roommate with your bare hands?

Q: What is the best martial art to learn to kill your awful roommate with your bare hands?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 35

A: Krav Maga.

A: Krav Maga.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 35

Q: Are you a middle-aged plus-sized-clothing-store mogul who bribes his way into college in order to secure his son’s affection and becomes briefly entangled with the school’s diving team to relive past glories, only to learn an important lesson about hard work and honesty along the way?

Q: Are you a middle-aged plus-sized-clothing-store mogul who bribes his way into college in order to secure his son’s affection and becomes briefly entangled with the school’s diving team to relive past glories, only to learn an important lesson about hard work and honesty along the way?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 35

A: Sounds like you’re ready, then!

A: Sounds like you’re ready, then!

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 35

Q: Have you stopped receiving nutrients via umbilical cord?

Q: Have you stopped receiving nutrients via umbilical cord?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 35

A: If you’re chewing solid foods and no longer attached to the placenta in your mother’s womb, it’s a surefire signs you’re ready to hit the books!

A: If you’re chewing solid foods and no longer attached to the placenta in your mother’s womb, it’s a surefire signs you’re ready to hit the books!

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 35

Q: Have you lost your virginity to the high school janitor?

Q: Have you lost your virginity to the high school janitor?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 35

A: Hey, don’t be the loser who shows up to your first dorm party still clutching your pearls about sexuality. Let your freak flag fly and get down with the 49-year-old Moldovan janitor at your high school. Everyone else has!

A: Hey, don’t be the loser who shows up to your first dorm party still clutching your pearls about sexuality. Let your freak flag fly and get down with the 49-year-old Moldovan janitor at your high school. Everyone else has!

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 35

Q: What is a work-study program?

Q: What is a work-study program?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 35

A: Something for kids whose parents don’t love them enough to send an allowance.

A: Something for kids whose parents don’t love them enough to send an allowance.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 35

Q: Can aluminum foil go in the microwave?

Q: Can aluminum foil go in the microwave?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 35

A: Sure, why not. This is college, baby. Anything goes.

A: Sure, why not. This is college, baby. Anything goes.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 35

Q: Anyone going to a party tonight?

Q: Anyone going to a party tonight?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 35

A: Yeah, we are. You’re not.

A: Yeah, we are. You’re not.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 35

Q: Since you and your high school sweetheart are now going to two different colleges, what are you doing to prepare yourself for the emotional fallout?

Q: Since you and your high school sweetheart are now going to two different colleges, what are you doing to prepare yourself for the emotional fallout?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 35

A: Nothing, we’re going to stay together forever.

A: Nothing, we’re going to stay together forever.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 35

Q: Will the tall man you sometimes see on the edge of your periphery late at night follow you to college?

Q: Will the tall man you sometimes see on the edge of your periphery late at night follow you to college?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 35

A: He follows me everywhere.

A: He follows me everywhere.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 35

Q: Have you prepared any needlessly contrarian opinions yet?

Q: Have you prepared any needlessly contrarian opinions yet?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 35

A: Actually, water is bad.

A: Actually, water is bad.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 35

Q: Have you learned how to read?

Q: Have you learned how to read?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 35

A: You still have a few days.

A: You still have a few days.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 35

Q: Which meal plan did you choose?

Q: Which meal plan did you choose?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 35

A: Bronze Plan: Unlimited on-campus dumpster diving. This is much better than the Silver Plan (90 individual ramen packets per semester) or the Gold Plan (Hot Pocket of your choosing microwaved and brought to your dorm room every evening).

A: Bronze Plan: Unlimited on-campus dumpster diving. This is much better than the Silver Plan (90 individual ramen packets per semester) or the Gold Plan (Hot Pocket of your choosing microwaved and brought to your dorm room every evening).

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 35

Q: Have you prepared a fun fact about yourself?

Q: Have you prepared a fun fact about yourself?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 35

A: Many students do not come prepared and end up dropping out of college at the first sign of an icebreaker.

A: Many students do not come prepared and end up dropping out of college at the first sign of an icebreaker.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 35

Q: Have you sat your father down and told him he’s the man of the house now?

Q: Have you sat your father down and told him he’s the man of the house now?

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 35

A: With you away for four long years, it’s time for your dad to grow up and step into the role of family patriarch.

A: With you away for four long years, it’s time for your dad to grow up and step into the role of family patriarch.

Image for article titled Quiz: Are You Ready For College?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 35

You’ve Made It This Far ...

You’ve Made It This Far ...

Things To Never Say To Your Freshman-Year Roommate

Embarrassing Mistakes Every College Freshman Makes

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

35 / 35