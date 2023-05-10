Quiz: Can You Pass This Sex Ed Quiz In Post-Roe America?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow Test your fornication knowledge to see if you can pass a sexual education quiz in post-Roe America. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: The average woman should be giving birth _____ times per year. List slides Q: The average woman should be giving birth _____ times per year. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Five. List slides A: Five. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: How does baby happen? List slides Q: How does baby happen? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: God put baby in. List slides A: God put baby in. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Name the following parts of female anatomy: List slides Q: Name the following parts of female anatomy: Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: 1 = Mushy stuff. 2 = Whore guts. 3 = Cum hole. 4 = Baby hut. List slides A: 1 = Mushy stuff. 2 = Whore guts. 3 = Cum hole. 4 = Baby hut. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Does losing your virginity hurt? List slides Q: Does losing your virginity hurt? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: For boys, it should be physically excruciating. Your penis should feel sore, raw, chafed, squeezed, and pummeled, and it should look like Evander Holyfield’s ear after Mike Tyson was done with him. Yes, sir, you’re in for a world of pain, and if you’re not leaving your first sexual encounter feeling like your johnson got run over by a car, fed into a wood chipper, and sent to die alone in a trench in World War I, you’re not doing it right. You shouldn’t be able to walk—you shouldn’t be able to move, in fact—without painful tremors radiating from your groin area into the rest of your body. You should feel like your dick has exploded, is exploding still, and will never stop exploding. As for girls, who cares. List slides A: For boys, it should be physically excruciating. Your penis should feel sore, raw, chafed, squeezed, and pummeled, and it should look like Evander Holyfield’s ear after Mike Tyson was done with him. Yes, sir, you’re in for a world of pain, and if you’re not leaving your first sexual encounter feeling like your johnson got run over by a car, fed into a wood chipper, and sent to die alone in a trench in World War I, you’re not doing it right. You shouldn’t be able to walk—you shouldn’t be able to move, in fact—without painful tremors radiating from your groin area into the rest of your body. You should feel like your dick has exploded, is exploding still, and will never stop exploding. As for girls, who cares. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Can have sex with gun? List slides Q: Can have sex with gun? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Yes! List slides A: Yes! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What’s the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage? List slides Q: What’s the difference between an abortion and a miscarriage? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: With an abortion, the woman has chosen to go to hell, but with a miscarriage, God has chosen the woman to go to hell. List slides A: With an abortion, the woman has chosen to go to hell, but with a miscarriage, God has chosen the woman to go to hell. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Doctors generally start counting pregnancy from what point? List slides Q: Doctors generally start counting pregnancy from what point? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: The birth of a woman. List slides A: The birth of a woman. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is a vasectomy? List slides Q: What is a vasectomy? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: The coward’s way out. List slides A: The coward’s way out. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is an ectopic pregnancy? List slides Q: What is an ectopic pregnancy? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Not lawmakers’ fucking problem. List slides A: Not lawmakers’ fucking problem. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What’s the deal with all these mouthy broads? List slides Q: What’s the deal with all these mouthy broads? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Seems like they forgot who makes the rules around here. List slides A: Seems like they forgot who makes the rules around here. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What was abortion? List slides Q: What was abortion? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: A failed attempt by radical left-wingers to arbitrarily decrease the potential worker pool. List slides A: A failed attempt by radical left-wingers to arbitrarily decrease the potential worker pool. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Have you ever had an abortion? List slides Q: Have you ever had an abortion? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Ha, almost got me! List slides A: Ha, almost got me! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: After an abortion is completed, what is done with the discarded cells and tissue? List slides Q: After an abortion is completed, what is done with the discarded cells and tissue? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: They are freeze-dried and sent to the White House so Joe Biden can consume them to sustain his life-force. List slides A: They are freeze-dried and sent to the White House so Joe Biden can consume them to sustain his life-force. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is the difference between an embryo and a zygote? List slides Q: What is the difference between an embryo and a zygote? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Embryo is a boy’s name, and Zygote is a girl’s. List slides A: Embryo is a boy’s name, and Zygote is a girl’s. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What does Plan B do? List slides Q: What does Plan B do? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Cause every child within a five-mile radius to explode. List slides A: Cause every child within a five-mile radius to explode. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is the most common reason for abortion? List slides Q: What is the most common reason for abortion? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: To be a left-wing fucking feminist harpy who wants to murder children. List slides A: To be a left-wing fucking feminist harpy who wants to murder children. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What constitutes consent? List slides Q: What constitutes consent? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: A woman being born. List slides A: A woman being born. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Name three things women can store in their vaginas while not having sex. List slides Q: Name three things women can store in their vaginas while not having sex. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Acorns for winter, fugitives, money they stole from their ignorant lovers. List slides A: Acorns for winter, fugitives, money they stole from their ignorant lovers. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is a sexually transmitted infection (STI)? List slides Q: What is a sexually transmitted infection (STI)? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: An infection that can be spread during sex through the transmission of bodily fluids, including semen, vaginal fluids, blood, blood, blood, blood, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD… List slides A: An infection that can be spread during sex through the transmission of bodily fluids, including semen, vaginal fluids, blood, blood, blood, blood, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD… A: BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, BLOOD, and breast milk. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Please name as many STIs as you can. List slides Q: Please name as many STIs as you can. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A. Syphilis. Gonorrhea. Real-bad herpes. Pork jeans. Hot hole. Hot-hole deluxe. The fisherman’s curse. List slides A. Syphilis. Gonorrhea. Real-bad herpes. Pork jeans. Hot hole. Hot-hole deluxe. The fisherman’s curse. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Would you be sad if this slut died? List slides Q: Would you be sad if this slut died? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: No. List slides A: No. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What happens during an erection? List slides Q: What happens during an erection? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: The penis swells with blood and is now legally able to do anything it wants. List slides A: The penis swells with blood and is now legally able to do anything it wants. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Who the heck is this little guy in my cooch? List slides Q: Who the heck is this little guy in my cooch? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Sweetheart, your guess is as good as ours. WTF. List slides A: Sweetheart, your guess is as good as ours. WTF. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is this item? List slides Q: What is this item? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: A dildo. List slides A: A dildo. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is the point of pubic hair? List slides Q: What is the point of pubic hair? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Provides pro-life guerillas a place to hide to make sure a pregnant woman doesn’t get any ideas about terminating the pregnancy. List slides A: Provides pro-life guerillas a place to hide to make sure a pregnant woman doesn’t get any ideas about terminating the pregnancy. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: Who is the current Sex Commander of the United States of America? List slides Q: Who is the current Sex Commander of the United States of America? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: This guy. List slides A: This guy. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is sexual dowsing’? List slides Q: What is sexual dowsing’? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A: Thank you for asking! Sexual Dowsing is a special technique from WELLNESS EXPERT Dr. Jani Parker, who trained for 20 years in the Amazon rainforest to harness the power of root (SEX) mantras and reveal hidden information about the universe! List slides A: Thank you for asking! Sexual Dowsing is a special technique from WELLNESS EXPERT Dr. Jani Parker, who trained for 20 years in the Amazon rainforest to harness the power of root (SEX) mantras and reveal hidden information about the universe! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Q: What is the best way to induce abortion in states where it has been made illegal? List slides Q: What is the best way to induce abortion in states where it has been made illegal? Advertisement