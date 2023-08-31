Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?

As part of his war on “woke,” Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is attempting to ban diversity training in the workplace with HB 7, a law passed by the state legislature that is being challenged in federal court on First Amendment grounds. Could you pass an anti-woke diversity training program in Florida?
Advertisement
Q: What is racism?
Advertisement
A: Something that ended long ago but never existed.
Advertisement
Q: True or false: Your lived experience may be different from someone else’s.
Advertisement
A: This question violates HB 7, and you are under arrest.
Advertisement
Q: What is the pay gap?
Advertisement
A: Nothing you have to worry about, sweetheart.
Advertisement
8 / 33
Q: Two white coworkers say their Black coworker should “go back to Africa.” What is this an example of?
Q: Two white coworkers say their Black coworker should “go back to Africa.” What is this an example of?
Advertisement
A: The media unnecessarily making things about race.
Advertisement
Q: Why is diversity in the workplace important?
Advertisement
11 / 33
A: Diversity means both Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters can bring their unique perspectives to the table for more effective problem-solving.
A: Diversity means both Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters can bring their unique perspectives to the table for more effective problem-solving.
Advertisement
12 / 33
Q: Tim is Sharon’s boss. Tim suggests the two of them discuss Sharon’s promotion over dinner and drinks. Sharon should ________.
Q: Tim is Sharon’s boss. Tim suggests the two of them discuss Sharon’s promotion over dinner and drinks. Sharon should ________.
Advertisement
A: Be so lucky.
Advertisement
Q: You meet someone with a difficult-to-pronounce last name. How do you proceed?
Advertisement
A: Call ICE.
Advertisement
Q: ________ in the break room is strictly prohibited.
Advertisement
A: Child-trafficking
Advertisement
Q: What is the proper way to react to someone who is different from you?
Advertisement
A: Just keep screaming until they move to Oregon.
Advertisement
Q: What is sexual harassment?
Advertisement
A: A great way to blow off steam.
Advertisement
Q: What is implicit bias?
Advertisement
A: The politically correct term for common sense intuition.
Advertisement
Q: It is unacceptable to speculate about a trans colleague’s ________.
Advertisement
A: Vaccination status.
Advertisement
Q: What should you do if a coworker uses a racial slur?
Advertisement
A: Equality in the workplace means that you get to use the slur back at them.
Advertisement
Q: What are gender pronouns?
Advertisement
A: The perfect segue for you to say they are “kiss/my ass.”
Advertisement
Q: Could you explain the difference between equity and equality?
Advertisement
A: No.
Advertisement
You’ve Made It This Far...
Advertisement