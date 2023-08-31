Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?

As part of his war on “woke,” Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is attempting to ban diversity training in the workplace with HB 7, a law passed by the state legislature that is being challenged in federal court on First Amendment grounds. Could you pass an anti-woke diversity training program in Florida?

Q: What is racism?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Something that ended long ago but never existed.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: True or false: Your lived experience may be different from someone else’s.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: This question violates HB 7, and you are under arrest.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: What is the pay gap?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Nothing you have to worry about, sweetheart.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: Two white coworkers say their Black coworker should “go back to Africa.” What is this an example of?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: The media unnecessarily making things about race.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: Why is diversity in the workplace important?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Diversity means both Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters can bring their unique perspectives to the table for more effective problem-solving.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: Tim is Sharon’s boss. Tim suggests the two of them discuss Sharon’s promotion over dinner and drinks. Sharon should ________.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Be so lucky.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: You meet someone with a difficult-to-pronounce last name. How do you proceed?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Call ICE.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: ________ in the break room is strictly prohibited.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Child-trafficking

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: What is the proper way to react to someone who is different from you?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Just keep screaming until they move to Oregon.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: What is sexual harassment?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: A great way to blow off steam.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: What is implicit bias?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: The politically correct term for common sense intuition.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: It is unacceptable to speculate about a trans colleague’s ________.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Vaccination status.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: What should you do if a coworker uses a racial slur?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: Equality in the workplace means that you get to use the slur back at them.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: What are gender pronouns?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: The perfect segue for you to say they are “kiss/my ass.”

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
Q: Could you explain the difference between equity and equality?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
A: No.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?
You’ve Made It This Far...

