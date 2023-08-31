Quiz: Could You Pass Anti-Woke Diversity Training In Florida?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow As part of his war on “woke,” Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is attempting to ban diversity training in the workplace with HB 7, a law passed by the state legislature that is being challenged in federal court on First Amendment grounds. Could you pass an anti-woke diversity training program in Florida? Advertisement

Q: What is racism?

A: Something that ended long ago but never existed.

Q: True or false: Your lived experience may be different from someone else's.

A: This question violates HB 7, and you are under arrest.

Q: What is the pay gap?

A: Nothing you have to worry about, sweetheart.

Q: Two white coworkers say their Black coworker should "go back to Africa." What is this an example of?

A: The media unnecessarily making things about race.

Q: Why is diversity in the workplace important?

A: Diversity means both Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters can bring their unique perspectives to the table for more effective problem-solving.

Q: Tim is Sharon's boss. Tim suggests the two of them discuss Sharon's promotion over dinner and drinks. Sharon should ________.

A: Be so lucky.

Q: You meet someone with a difficult-to-pronounce last name. How do you proceed?

A: Call ICE.

Q: ________ in the break room is strictly prohibited.

A: Child-trafficking

Q: What is the proper way to react to someone who is different from you?

A: Just keep screaming until they move to Oregon.

Q: What is sexual harassment?

A: A great way to blow off steam.

Q: What is implicit bias?

A: The politically correct term for common sense intuition.

Q: It is unacceptable to speculate about a trans colleague's ________.

A: Vaccination status.

Q: What should you do if a coworker uses a racial slur?

A: Equality in the workplace means that you get to use the slur back at them.

Q: What are gender pronouns?

A: The perfect segue for you to say they are "kiss/my ass."

Q: Could you explain the difference between equity and equality?