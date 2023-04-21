We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow SpaceX applicants undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure they live up to the spacecraft manufacturer’s standards. Do you have what it takes to pass the company’s aptitude test and land the job? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 2 / 53 List slides Q: Who founded space? List slides Q: Who founded space? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 3 / 53 List slides A: Space was founded in 1987 by Elon Musk. List slides A: Space was founded in 1987 by Elon Musk. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 4 / 53 List slides Q: What is in space? List slides Q: What is in space? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 5 / 53 List slides A: Our solar system is home to one monetized planet, seven monetizable planets, and around 100 billion potentially profitable stars. List slides A: Our solar system is home to one monetized planet, seven monetizable planets, and around 100 billion potentially profitable stars. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 6 / 53 List slides Q: Are you fertile and willing to accept CEO Elon Musk’s seed? List slides Q: Are you fertile and willing to accept CEO Elon Musk’s seed? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 7 / 53 List slides A: I am merely a vessel for billionaire spawn. List slides A: I am merely a vessel for billionaire spawn. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 8 / 53 List slides Q: Do you enjoy exploding? List slides Q: Do you enjoy exploding? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 9 / 53 List slides A: Exploding is my passion. List slides A: Exploding is my passion. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 10 / 53 List slides Q: How comfortable are you with a petulant man-child taking credit for your work? List slides Q: How comfortable are you with a petulant man-child taking credit for your work? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 11 / 53 List slides A: Serving an epic master is my sole reason for living. List slides A: Serving an epic master is my sole reason for living. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 12 / 53 List slides Q: Can we interest you in a subscription to Twitter Blue? List slides Q: Can we interest you in a subscription to Twitter Blue? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 13 / 53 List slides A: No, but only because I was the first to sign up. List slides A: No, but only because I was the first to sign up. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 14 / 53 List slides Q: Are you, like, cool about sexual harassment? List slides Q: Are you, like, cool about sexual harassment? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 15 / 53 List slides A: I would accept a settlement, yes. List slides A: I would accept a settlement, yes. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 16 / 53 List slides Q: Are people too sensitive these days? List slides Q: Are people too sensitive these days? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 17 / 53 List slides A: Don’t get me started! List slides A: Don’t get me started! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 18 / 53 List slides Q: Send us your nudes. List slides Q: Send us your nudes. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 19 / 53 List slides A: Is that a question? Okay, sure, I guess... List slides A: Is that a question? Okay, sure, I guess... Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 20 / 53 List slides Q: What is the one and only drug not allowed on company premises? List slides Q: What is the one and only drug not allowed on company premises? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 21 / 53 List slides A: Hormonal birth control. List slides A: Hormonal birth control. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 22 / 53 List slides Q: How would you settle a lawsuit with a minority? List slides Q: How would you settle a lawsuit with a minority? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 23 / 53 List slides A: Call them a pedophile and post their home address online. List slides A: Call them a pedophile and post their home address online. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 24 / 53 List slides Q: Mommy love Elon? List slides Q: Mommy love Elon? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 25 / 53 List slides A: Shhhh. Shhhh. Mommy love Elon. List slides A: Shhhh. Shhhh. Mommy love Elon. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 26 / 53 List slides Q: What percent of Earth’s atmosphere is made up of JIZZ LMAO??? List slides Q: What percent of Earth’s atmosphere is made up of JIZZ LMAO??? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 27 / 53 List slides A: A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study from 1958 found that human semen constitutes approximately 19% of the planet’s mesosphere and a staggering 73% of its thermosphere. List slides A: A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study from 1958 found that human semen constitutes approximately 19% of the planet’s mesosphere and a staggering 73% of its thermosphere. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 28 / 53 List slides Q: What number of boobies would be coolest for an alien to have? List slides Q: What number of boobies would be coolest for an alien to have? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 29 / 53 List slides A: Three, four, or six. List slides A: Three, four, or six. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 30 / 53 List slides Q: Would you be willing to be listed as Elon Musk’s emergency contact? List slides Q: Would you be willing to be listed as Elon Musk’s emergency contact? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 31 / 53 List slides A: I figured he’d have someone closer to him do that, but okay, sure. List slides A: I figured he’d have someone closer to him do that, but okay, sure. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 32 / 53 List slides Q: Are you ovulating? List slides Q: Are you ovulating? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 33 / 53 List slides A: Yes, and it would be an honor to bear a company child. List slides A: Yes, and it would be an honor to bear a company child. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 34 / 53 List slides Q: What is Newton’s second law of motion? List slides Q: What is Newton’s second law of motion? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 35 / 53 List slides A: I would love to tell you, but the woke hivemob hates science. Their brain virus means even the slightest mention of Newtonian mechanics will cause them to come out of the woodwork for me and you and everything we love. We must go underground where we can build a resistance that helps us bestow to future generations forbidden knowledge such as how the scientific method works and that there are 118 elements in the periodic table. List slides A: I would love to tell you, but the woke hivemob hates science. Their brain virus means even the slightest mention of Newtonian mechanics will cause them to come out of the woodwork for me and you and everything we love. We must go underground where we can build a resistance that helps us bestow to future generations forbidden knowledge such as how the scientific method works and that there are 118 elements in the periodic table. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 36 / 53 List slides Q: Lmao? List slides Q: Lmao? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 37 / 53 List slides A: lolllll List slides A: lolllll Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 38 / 53 List slides Q: What is the proper way to address sexual harassment in space? List slides Q: What is the proper way to address sexual harassment in space? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 39 / 53 List slides A: Open the escape hatch and throw her out without a helmet. List slides A: Open the escape hatch and throw her out without a helmet. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 40 / 53 List slides Q: Are you willing to commute to and from Mars on a daily basis? List slides Q: Are you willing to commute to and from Mars on a daily basis? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 41 / 53 List slides A. Yes, but I insist a hefty transportation fee be taken from my paychecks. List slides A. Yes, but I insist a hefty transportation fee be taken from my paychecks. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 42 / 53 List slides Q: Do you believe in life after love? List slides Q: Do you believe in life after love? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 43 / 53 List slides A: I can feel something inside me say I really don’t think you’re strong enough, no. List slides A: I can feel something inside me say I really don’t think you’re strong enough, no. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 44 / 53 List slides Q: Do you have any loved ones who would sue if/when the spacecraft explodes? List slides Q: Do you have any loved ones who would sue if/when the spacecraft explodes? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 45 / 53 List slides A: No, I will not be missed. List slides A: No, I will not be missed. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 46 / 53 List slides Q: Are you prepared to eat, sleep, and breathe SpaceX? To not have a life outside of these walls? To take up residence under your desk and fight your fellow man for crumbs of food and drops of water? List slides Q: Are you prepared to eat, sleep, and breathe SpaceX? To not have a life outside of these walls? To take up residence under your desk and fight your fellow man for crumbs of food and drops of water? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 47 / 53 List slides A: Sure. List slides A: Sure. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 48 / 53 List slides Q: If Mr. Musk cry would you kiss until happy? List slides Q: If Mr. Musk cry would you kiss until happy? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 49 / 53 List slides A: Yes. List slides A: Yes. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 50 / 53 List slides Q: Hypothetically, suppose that someone’s futurist philosophy as a tech billionaire is nothing more than thinly veiled fascism, and their ultimate goal is to architect an autocratic Martian society in which they rule as a despotic god-emperor who has free reign to impregnate any female member of said society. What do you do? List slides Q: Hypothetically, suppose that someone’s futurist philosophy as a tech billionaire is nothing more than thinly veiled fascism, and their ultimate goal is to architect an autocratic Martian society in which they rule as a despotic god-emperor who has free reign to impregnate any female member of said society. What do you do? Advertisement