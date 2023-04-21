Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?

Breaking News

Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?

SpaceX applicants undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure they live up to the spacecraft manufacturer’s standards. Do you have what it takes to pass the company’s aptitude test and land the job?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 53

Q: Who founded space?

Q: Who founded space?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 53

A: Space was founded in 1987 by Elon Musk.

A: Space was founded in 1987 by Elon Musk.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 53

Q: What is in space?

Q: What is in space?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 53

A: Our solar system is home to one monetized planet, seven monetizable planets, and around 100 billion potentially profitable stars.

A: Our solar system is home to one monetized planet, seven monetizable planets, and around 100 billion potentially profitable stars.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 53

Q: Are you fertile and willing to accept CEO Elon Musk’s seed?

Q: Are you fertile and willing to accept CEO Elon Musk’s seed?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 53

A: I am merely a vessel for billionaire spawn.

A: I am merely a vessel for billionaire spawn.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 53

Q: Do you enjoy exploding?

Q: Do you enjoy exploding?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 53

A: Exploding is my passion.

A: Exploding is my passion.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 53

Q: How comfortable are you with a petulant man-child taking credit for your work?

Q: How comfortable are you with a petulant man-child taking credit for your work?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 53

A: Serving an epic master is my sole reason for living.

A: Serving an epic master is my sole reason for living.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 53

Q: Can we interest you in a subscription to Twitter Blue?

Q: Can we interest you in a subscription to Twitter Blue?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 53

A: No, but only because I was the first to sign up.

A: No, but only because I was the first to sign up.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 53

Q: Are you, like, cool about sexual harassment?

Q: Are you, like, cool about sexual harassment?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 53

A: I would accept a settlement, yes.

A: I would accept a settlement, yes.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 53

Q: Are people too sensitive these days?

Q: Are people too sensitive these days?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 53

A: Don’t get me started!

A: Don’t get me started!

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 53

Q: Send us your nudes.

Q: Send us your nudes.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 53

A: Is that a question? Okay, sure, I guess...

A: Is that a question? Okay, sure, I guess...

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 53

Q: What is the one and only drug not allowed on company premises?

Q: What is the one and only drug not allowed on company premises?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 53

A: Hormonal birth control.

A: Hormonal birth control.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 53

Q: How would you settle a lawsuit with a minority?

Q: How would you settle a lawsuit with a minority?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 53

A: Call them a pedophile and post their home address online.

A: Call them a pedophile and post their home address online.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 53

Q: Mommy love Elon?

Q: Mommy love Elon?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 53

A: Shhhh. Shhhh. Mommy love Elon.

A: Shhhh. Shhhh. Mommy love Elon.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 53

Q: What percent of Earth’s atmosphere is made up of JIZZ LMAO???

Q: What percent of Earth’s atmosphere is made up of JIZZ LMAO???

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 53

A: A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study from 1958 found that human semen constitutes approximately 19% of the planet’s mesosphere and a staggering 73% of its thermosphere.

A: A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study from 1958 found that human semen constitutes approximately 19% of the planet’s mesosphere and a staggering 73% of its thermosphere.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 53

Q: What number of boobies would be coolest for an alien to have?

Q: What number of boobies would be coolest for an alien to have?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 53

A: Three, four, or six. 

A: Three, four, or six. 

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 53

Q: Would you be willing to be listed as Elon Musk’s emergency contact?

Q: Would you be willing to be listed as Elon Musk’s emergency contact?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 53

A: I figured he’d have someone closer to him do that, but okay, sure.

A: I figured he’d have someone closer to him do that, but okay, sure.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 53

Q: Are you ovulating?

Q: Are you ovulating?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 53

A: Yes, and it would be an honor to bear a company child.

A: Yes, and it would be an honor to bear a company child.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 53

Q: What is Newton’s second law of motion?

Q: What is Newton’s second law of motion?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 53

A: I would love to tell you, but the woke hivemob hates science. Their brain virus means even the slightest mention of Newtonian mechanics will cause them to come out of the woodwork for me and you and everything we love. We must go underground where we can build a resistance that helps us bestow to future generations forbidden knowledge such as how the scientific method works and that there are 118 elements in the periodic table.

A: I would love to tell you, but the woke hivemob hates science. Their brain virus means even the slightest mention of Newtonian mechanics will cause them to come out of the woodwork for me and you and everything we love. We must go underground where we can build a resistance that helps us bestow to future generations forbidden knowledge such as how the scientific method works and that there are 118 elements in the periodic table.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 53

Q: Lmao?

Q: Lmao?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 53

A: lolllll

A: lolllll

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 53

Q: What is the proper way to address sexual harassment in space?

Q: What is the proper way to address sexual harassment in space?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 53

A: Open the escape hatch and throw her out without a helmet.

A: Open the escape hatch and throw her out without a helmet.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 53

Q: Are you willing to commute to and from Mars on a daily basis?

Q: Are you willing to commute to and from Mars on a daily basis?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 53

A. Yes, but I insist a hefty transportation fee be taken from my paychecks.

A. Yes, but I insist a hefty transportation fee be taken from my paychecks.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 53

Q: Do you believe in life after love?

Q: Do you believe in life after love?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

43 / 53

A: I can feel something inside me say I really don’t think you’re strong enough, no.

A: I can feel something inside me say I really don’t think you’re strong enough, no.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

44 / 53

Q: Do you have any loved ones who would sue if/when the spacecraft explodes?

Q: Do you have any loved ones who would sue if/when the spacecraft explodes?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

45 / 53

A: No, I will not be missed.

A: No, I will not be missed.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

46 / 53

Q: Are you prepared to eat, sleep, and breathe SpaceX? To not have a life outside of these walls? To take up residence under your desk and fight your fellow man for crumbs of food and drops of water?

Q: Are you prepared to eat, sleep, and breathe SpaceX? To not have a life outside of these walls? To take up residence under your desk and fight your fellow man for crumbs of food and drops of water?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

47 / 53

A: Sure.

A: Sure.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

48 / 53

Q: If Mr. Musk cry would you kiss until happy?

Q: If Mr. Musk cry would you kiss until happy?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

49 / 53

A: Yes.

A: Yes.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

50 / 53

Q: Hypothetically, suppose that someone’s futurist philosophy as a tech billionaire is nothing more than thinly veiled fascism, and their ultimate goal is to architect an autocratic Martian society in which they rule as a despotic god-emperor who has free reign to impregnate any female member of said society. What do you do?

Q: Hypothetically, suppose that someone’s futurist philosophy as a tech billionaire is nothing more than thinly veiled fascism, and their ultimate goal is to architect an autocratic Martian society in which they rule as a despotic god-emperor who has free reign to impregnate any female member of said society. What do you do?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

51 / 53

A: Spend my entire day online defending this man to strangers.

A: Spend my entire day online defending this man to strangers.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The SpaceX Aptitude Test?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

52 / 53

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Saddest Requests Elon Musk Has Made At Twitter Since Taking Over

Billionaires Explain Why Space Is The Next Frontier

Things To Never Say To Someone Who Loves Elon Musk

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

53 / 53