Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?

Test your knowledge of one of the highest-grossing singer-songwriters of all time by passing this quiz on Taylor Swift.
Who is Taylor Swift’s biggest musical influence?
Taylor Swift.
How much was the most expensive ticket sold for on the Eras tour?
$45.
How many bones does Taylor Swift have?
206.
Who is Taylor Swift dating?
Dorothy Lanzano, a Long Island widow with three adult sons who will always come first.
Where is Taylor Smith from?
Swift was discovered in the impact site of a crashed meteorite in Jalisco, Mexico.
What is Taylor Swift’s sexuality?
Depends who’s asking.
What politicians has Taylor Swift publicly endorsed?
Swift came out in support of Whig Party congressional candidate Rufus Choate in 1830.
What are Taylor Swift’s fans called?
Unhinged.
What are Taylor Swift’s natural predators?
Coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions.
Which of her songs contains the lyric “The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race”?
All of them.
What are the names of Taylor Swift’s cats?
Hug-boy, Hug-girl, Hug-girl 2, and Shit.
What instrument does Taylor Swift play?
Two bassoons at once.
What is Taylor Swift’s weapon of choice?
Scythe.
Why is Taylor Swift fighting with Scooter Braun?
She thinks his name is dumb.
What is Taylor Swift’s relationship with her fans?
Taylor Swift is famous for saying that if one of her fans were drowning, she would’ve been the one to push them in the water in the first place.
What do Kyle Rittenhouse, Katy Perry, and Harambe the gorilla have in common?
All have been “frenemies” of Swift’s.
What famous musician was Taylor Swift named after?
Swift-Steppin’ Sam.
Who is Taylor Swift?
Good for you for managing to use a computer at your age.
You’ve Made It This Far...
