Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?

Entertainment

Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?

Test your knowledge of one of the highest-grossing singer-songwriters of all time by passing this quiz on Taylor Swift.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Who is Taylor Swift’s biggest musical influence?

Who is Taylor Swift’s biggest musical influence?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How much was the most expensive ticket sold for on the Eras tour?

How much was the most expensive ticket sold for on the Eras tour?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

$45.

$45.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How many bones does Taylor Swift have?

How many bones does Taylor Swift have?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

206.

206.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Who is Taylor Swift dating?

Who is Taylor Swift dating?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dorothy Lanzano, a Long Island widow with three adult sons who will always come first.

Dorothy Lanzano, a Long Island widow with three adult sons who will always come first.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Where is Taylor Smith from?

Where is Taylor Smith from?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Swift was discovered in the impact site of a crashed meteorite in Jalisco, Mexico.

Swift was discovered in the impact site of a crashed meteorite in Jalisco, Mexico.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is Taylor Swift’s sexuality?

What is Taylor Swift’s sexuality?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Depends who’s asking.

Depends who’s asking.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What politicians has Taylor Swift publicly endorsed?

What politicians has Taylor Swift publicly endorsed?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Swift came out in support of Whig Party congressional candidate Rufus Choate in 1830.

Swift came out in support of Whig Party congressional candidate Rufus Choate in 1830.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What are Taylor Swift’s fans called?

What are Taylor Swift’s fans called?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Unhinged.

Unhinged.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What are Taylor Swift’s natural predators?

What are Taylor Swift’s natural predators?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions.

Coyotes, black bears, and mountain lions.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Which of her songs contains the lyric “The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race”?

Which of her songs contains the lyric “The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race”?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

All of them.

All of them.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What are the names of Taylor Swift’s cats?

What are the names of Taylor Swift’s cats?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hug-boy, Hug-girl, Hug-girl 2, and Shit.

Hug-boy, Hug-girl, Hug-girl 2, and Shit.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What instrument does Taylor Swift play?

What instrument does Taylor Swift play?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Two bassoons at once.

Two bassoons at once.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is Taylor Swift’s weapon of choice?

What is Taylor Swift’s weapon of choice?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Scythe.

Scythe.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Why is Taylor Swift fighting with Scooter Braun?

Why is Taylor Swift fighting with Scooter Braun?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

She thinks his name is dumb.

She thinks his name is dumb.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is Taylor Swift’s relationship with her fans?

What is Taylor Swift’s relationship with her fans?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Taylor Swift is famous for saying that if one of her fans were drowning, she would’ve been the one to push them in the water in the first place.

Taylor Swift is famous for saying that if one of her fans were drowning, she would’ve been the one to push them in the water in the first place.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What do Kyle Rittenhouse, Katy Perry, and Harambe the gorilla have in common?

What do Kyle Rittenhouse, Katy Perry, and Harambe the gorilla have in common?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

All have been “frenemies” of Swift’s.

All have been “frenemies” of Swift’s.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What famous musician was Taylor Swift named after?

What famous musician was Taylor Swift named after?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Swift-Steppin’ Sam.

Swift-Steppin’ Sam.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Who is Taylor Swift?

Who is Taylor Swift?

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Good for you for managing to use a computer at your age.

Good for you for managing to use a computer at your age.

Image for article titled Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Taylor Swift?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Taylor Swift Fans React To Her Breakup With Matt Healy

Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To ‘The Eras Tour’

Things To Never Say To A Taylor Swift Fan

Back To Homepage

Advertisement