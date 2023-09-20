R&B Song Clearly Started With Drip Sound Effect And Worked Backwards

NEW YORK—Noticing the prevalence of the idiosyncratic plopping noise throughout the slow jam, sources reported Wednesday that the writers and producers of an R&B song had clearly started with a drip sound effect and worked backwards. “I mean, of course you hear the drums and keys layered in, but they definitely sound like filler that someone came up with later on, after they had that raindrop sound,” said local coffee shop patron Kyle Rainer, who remarked that when the song first began playing, he looked up at the ceiling of the café, having thought for a moment something in the building might actually be leaking. “You can tell the producer is really proud of it, because that drip is keeping the beat throughout the whole song. The vocal sounds like an afterthought, with just a half dozen or so perfunctory words and then a lot of oohs and aahs and moaning. There’s even a whole bridge that I’m pretty sure is just the drip layered on top of itself dozens of times, and by the end, there’s a backing chorus openly singing ‘Listen to that drip!’ over and over.” At press time, the music-identification app Shazam had revealed the song’s title was “Drip (Drip).”