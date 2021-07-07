Rachel Nichols Insists She Would Win Finals MVP If Not For Diversity Hires On Suns, Bucks

LOS ANGELES—Complaining that giving people a fair chance should not erase others’ hard work, ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols insisted Wednesday that she would win the NBA Finals MVP if not for all the diversity hires on the Suns and Bucks. “I’ve worked really hard, and while I’m sure Devin Booker and Giannis are good and deserving of a shot, I would clearly be the best on an even playing field,” said Nichols, who claimed it was insulting to be passed over for the NBA c hampionship’s top award just so the league could fill some quota. “I appreciate the attempts to diversify the basketball world, but this is not the way to do it. I was never given anything when I was their age, it was all merit. If I was on the roster, I’d easily be dropping 40 a game on my way to a historic sweep. Instead, my spot is going to Chris Paul just because the NBA wants to look good.” Nichols added that, as a woman, she could not help but notice neither the Suns nor Bucks had ever had a female starter.

