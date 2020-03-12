Racist ‘Song Of The South’ Will Not Be Added To Disney+

Bob Iger confirmed that Song Of The South, a 1946 live-action/animated musical criticized for promoting racist stereotypes and glorifying life on Reconstruction-era plantations, will not appear on the company’s streaming service. What do you think?

“Yikes. That animated live-action hybrid style hasn’t aged well at all.” Howard Bush • Dishwashing Supervisor

“But for some reason, we’re all okay with Lady And The Tramp sexualizing the homeless?” Lynda Bradley • Professional Quilter

