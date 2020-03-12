America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
American Voices

Racist ‘Song Of The South’ Will Not Be Added To Disney+

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 10
Vol 56 Issue 10Opinion

Bob Iger confirmed that Song Of The South, a 1946 live-action/animated musical criticized for promoting racist stereotypes and glorifying life on Reconstruction-era plantations, will not appear on the company’s streaming service. What do you think?

“Yikes. That animated live-action hybrid style hasn’t aged well at all.”

Howard Bush • Dishwashing Supervisor

“But for some reason, we’re all okay with Lady And The Tramp sexualizing the homeless?”

Lynda Bradley • Professional Quilter

Advertisement

“Way to ruin my racist childhood, Disney.”

Corey Holt • Plate Scraper

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Top U.S. Health Experts: ‘Hold On To Your Fucking Seats Because This Bitch Hasn’t Even Thought About Starting Yet’

Dow Jones Drops 20% As Pandemic Fears Grow

Myth Vs. Fact: Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein Placed Under Intensive Suicide Encouragement At Rikers Island