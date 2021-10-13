Jon Gruden stepped down as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders football team after detailed emails emerged in which Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language, following an earlier report that he made racist statements about a union leader. What do you think?

“This must be why coaches cover their mouths during games.” Marsha Kennerly, Sundries Supplier

“That kind of language has no place in the NFL. Except maybe on the field. And the locker rooms. And being screamed from the stands.” Cory Fetterman, Middleman