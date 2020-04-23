America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Ramadan Begins

Vol 56 Issue 16

Muslims around the world will observe the start of Ramadan today, marking the beginning of a month of fasting, reflection, and prayer for 1.8 billion people. What do you think?

“It sucks I can’t celebrate Ramadan at Disney World like I usually do.”

Dave Vaziri, Bifocals Advocate

“I’m excited! Been saving up my prayers and reflections all year.”

Salma Tarek, Vitamin Designer

“My heart goes out to all my Muslim friends who will spend a majority of this Ramadan helping their parents figure out how to hold Zoom prayers.”

Adam Gaber, Amateur Sports Mascot

