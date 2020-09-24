Rare Books Stolen In Heist Found Under House In Romania

Police in Romania uncovered $3.2 million in rare books and manuscripts including first editions of works by Isaac Newton and Galileo Galilei hidden in a secret compartment underneath a house, which authorities believe were stolen in a London warehouse heist in 2017. What do you think?

“Still, for three years it was a really good hiding spot.” Jacob Marcontel • Glass Blower

“That’s a lot of trouble to go to for some old books considering the same info is probably on Wikipedia.” Norman Young • Embossing Technician