Rare Books Stolen In Heist Found Under House In Romania

Police in Romania uncovered $3.2 million in rare books and manuscripts including first editions of works by Isaac Newton and Galileo Galilei hidden in a secret compartment underneath a house, which authorities believe were stolen in a London warehouse heist in 2017. What do you think?
“Still, for three years it was a really good hiding spot.”
Jacob Marcontel • Glass Blower
“That’s a lot of trouble to go to for some old books considering the same info is probably on Wikipedia.”
Norman Young • Embossing Technician
“Wow, that sounds like something ripped straight from the plot of a much less valuable book.”
Paris Wroth • Ranch Hand