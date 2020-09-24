America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Rare Books Stolen In Heist Found Under House In Romania

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 38
Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

Police in Romania uncovered $3.2 million in rare books and manuscripts including first editions of works by Isaac Newton and Galileo Galilei hidden in a secret compartment underneath a house, which authorities believe were stolen in a London warehouse heist in 2017. What do you think?

“Still, for three years it was a really good hiding spot.”

Jacob MarcontelGlass Blower

Advertisement

“That’s a lot of trouble to go to for some old books considering the same info is probably on Wikipedia.”

Norman YoungEmbossing Technician

“Wow, that sounds like something ripped straight from the plot of a much less valuable book.”

Paris Wroth • Ranch Hand

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Girl Moved To Tears By 'Of Mice And Men' Cliffs Notes

NASA Scientists Confirm Earth Dating The Moon

Terry Francona’s Face Shield Splattered With Chew Spit

The Onion’s Guide To QAnon